Home loans for the poor

It’s good of heads of the country’s top banks to heap praise on the prime minister for taking care of their interests during the worst of the lockdown recently and also for all the things he’s doing to provide low-cost housing to poor people. The government did indeed go out of its way to keep the financial sector solvent even in the darkest of times and the state bank lent a very helpful hand. And it goes to the PM’s credit that he promised to provide low-cost housing to poor people. The biggest problem that kept the project from taking off all this time was the somewhat shocking absence of foreclosure laws in the country. Once they found a way past that problem they got to know that, while the central bank was happy to order commercial banks to forward housing loans to poor people, the latter weren’t too willing to go ahead unless there was a sovereign guarantee against defaults, which apparently never came.

That delayed progress even further but once the government is able to sort this mess as well it will soon confront one more hurdle. Fine-tuning the banking system is all very good and was needed for a long time no doubt, but this particular program is meant to provide housing to the poorer among the lot. And that category unfortunately does not have the luxury of bank accounts. What to do then of the unbanked among us, whom the program was meant to cater to in the first place?

Banks perform some of the most critical functions of the market but initiatives like the Naya Pakistan Housing Program have to be enabled by the government. And considering the fiscal position of the government at the moment it seems the best they can do is try different forms of partnerships with the private sector and at least get the ball rolling. The scheme would enable a far larger part of the middle and lower working classes to build homes for themselves than before but further down the food chain, the people that the prime minister originally meant to give affordable homes will unfortunately have to remain without such things for a while longer. Perhaps such bottlenecks can enable push the government to figure out innovative ways of reaching the least fortunate among us in a way that they can be slowly empowered enough to be able to build their own homes. *