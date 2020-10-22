Indian desperation

India’s rather belligerent media, especially when it comes to matters concerning Pakistan, clearly sank to a new low just the other day when it made claims of civil war breaking out in Karachi and martial law being imposed in parts of Sindh. They were no doubt trying to take advantage of the situation that developed after the strange circumstances in which opposition leader Captain (retired) Safdar of PML-N was arrested from his hotel room in the middle of the night following Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM’s) strong public rally in the pot city. The Pakistani foreign office was quick to take notice of and rebut all such claims. A formal complaint has also been forwarded to the management of social media platform Twitter for its complicity in airing what is clearly fake news.

Such acts betray sheer desperation on the part of their perpetrators because they show that they have nothing better to offer. And it is no secret that the level of hatred for Pakistan that this particular Indian administration harbours is unparalleled even by the somewhat low standards of New Delhi. It seems they have been stung once too often by Islamabad’s front-foot policy of exposing Indian atrocities in Kashmir, and its refusal to engage in bilateral talks, at important international forums including the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council. And with nothing intrinsic to show for their position they have now resorted to fantasy because they need to keep coming up with one thing or the other to keep their extremist, anti-Muslim and very anti-Pakistan support base happy.

Such are the pitfalls of imposing a xenophobic party ideology on a pluralistic democracy. India, for all its faults, has long stood out as one of the few countries in the world that truly accepted, not just tolerated, all sorts of representations among its population and indeed raised many people from minority religious groupings to some of the highest offices in the land. Such openness went a long way in hiding some of its unfair policies towards Muslims and some Christians and the world was willing to give it the benefit of the doubt as long as it managed to appear at least politically correct. But those times are already long gone. As was evident after the last general election in India, a large majority of the people there choose to vote on the basis of religious sentiments rather than political and economic considerations. This tendency has now pushed the whole country right to the edge. Right now, BJP’s desperation is making all of India look bad. *