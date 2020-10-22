Court orders to provide Shehbaz Sharif mattress, chair and home cooked food

LAHORE: An accountability court ordered the government to provide facilities to PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in jail.

The court on Oct 20 sent Sharif to jail in a money laundering and illegal assets reference.

PML-N’s Deputy Secretary Attaullah Tarar, MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Khalil Tahir Sindhu, all practicing lawyers, appeared on behalf of the opposition leader before the court.

Legal representative complained to the court that at the command of Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of the opposition had been denied basic facilities in the jail.

They complained to the court that Mr Shehbaz had been denied basic facilities in the jail by the authorities at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They said the opposition leader had been subjected to vindictive actions in violation of his fundamental rights.