Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed tie the knot

Prominent actress Sana Javed and singer-cum-actor Umair Jaswal have tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony on Tuesday.

The couple broke the news on their Instagram accounts while posting a picture perfect shot of their nikkah.

Umair Jaswal wrote, “Alhamdullilah” as the caption of the photo.

Umair’s brothers Yasir Jaswal and Uzair Jaswal also confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts.

On the other hand, actress Sana Javed also posted a picture of their nikkah ceremony on her Instagram account.

Earlier in January, the Ruswai actress shot down rumours about her wedding with Jaswal.

“There is no truth in the wedding reports. I have no plans to get married yet,” she had said.

Social media was abuzz with wedding rumours after the starlet sent a cake to the singer on his birthday.