Pakistan’s first ever freestyle wrestling league announced

The League is owned by Strawberry Sports Management, the organization that owns Super Kabaddi League. Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) is the exclusive technical collaborator of the League.

Wrestling is possibly world’s oldest sport. A highly popular sport among the masses, the sport has featured in the Olympic Games right from the inaugural session in 1896. Pakistan once considered a powerhouse of Wrestling, has managed to produce some world class players over the years. The inaugural season of the League will be played next year, subject to Covid19. The city based franchise League will feature top most players in different weight categories. The scale of the League will expand every year.

Speaking at the occasion, Founder of Strawberry Sports Management Haider Ali Daud said,” This is an immensely proud moment for the sports of Pakistan. Together with PWF we are reviving an age old and most popular sport of the country. Wrestling has its roots in the culture of Pakistan. Through the League quality players and game will be highlighted.”

Arshad Sattar, Secretary PWF maintained ,” We are excited to announce Pakistan’s first ever wrestling League. The game of Wrestling will receive the much needed attention and commercial support through the League. We are confident that together with Strawberry Sports Man