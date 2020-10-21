UNICEF lauds Pakistan’s initiatives to mitigate social economic impacts of COVID-19

The United Nations Children’s Fund has lauded Pakistan’s initiatives to effectively mitigate social economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and tackle climate change with formal launch of Clean and Green Index.

The Country Representative for UNICEF in Pakistan Aida Girma said the Clean Green Index initiative is definitely a motivating step towards raising standards of cleanliness and ensuring green environment.

She said the UNICEF will continue to work with Pakistan government to carry forward this initiative to promote healthy atmosphere.