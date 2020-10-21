NAB exhumes Rs.250 million ‘illegal assets owned by Balochistan govt official

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed to have exhumed assets worth Rs 250 million owned by Noor Lehri a Balochistan government official of the housing department.

As per to a spokesman of NAB, the superintendent engineer of the housing department Noor Lehri is blamed for owning illegal assets worth Rs 250 million, which included bungalows and flats in Karachi-Quetta.

“The accused have obtained pre-arrest bail to avoid arrest at the hands of the NAB authorities,” the spokesman said.

Notably, NAB officials have taken action against corrupt officials in Balochistan in past and most recently, the accountability watchdog’s Balochistan chapter took action against the land grabbing mafia by arresting three persons over their alleged involvement in constructing an illegal housing scheme on the government land.

According to NAB officials, the land grabbing mafia had sold out plots by launching an illegal housing scheme on government land. During the raid, all records of the housing scheme s officers was seized, whereas, the action was also finalized against the government officers for assisting the culprits.