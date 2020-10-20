FFC sponsors UAF student under CSR initiative

The Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has always been at the forefront in community uplift initiatives through the company’s extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. In pursuance to company’s drive to provide quality education, FFC been providing assistance to deserving students through need and merit based scholarships / financial support all across Pakistan.

The company has now affirmed to sponsor Daud Sultan, student of Agriculture University of Faisalabad, to pursue his studies to become Doctor of Veterinary medicine.

Brig (r) Arshad Mahmood, Chief Operating Officer, Sona Welfare Foundation, the implementing partner ofFFC, handed over the cheque to Daud andwished him good luck in acquiring higher education while proving to be a productive citizen for the country.