Jubilee Insurance, Easy Insurance sign agreement

Jubilee Life Insurance,Pakistan’s leading insurance provider in the private sector is partnering with EasyInsurance.com.pk, the country’s fastest-growing insurance aggregator to offer cutting-edge insurance policies at the consumers’ finger tips through a dedicated online buying platform.

During the first phase of this platform going live, Jubilee Life will be offering instant term insurance plans for life and health, with more categories to be added to this portfolio in coming months. This strategic partnership is in line with Jubilee Life’s goal ofmaking insurance acquisition a convenient and hassle-free experience for existing and potential customers, while simultaneously adapting to newer technology methods.

“There are two very important lessons 2020 has taught us – digital is the need of the hour which will only grow in the years ahead, and that we all need to be prepared for unexpected challenges in order to ensure financial safety and peace of mind for ourselves and our loved ones. We at Jubilee Life Insurance firmly believe in constantly evolving to provide our customers with the best solutions and purchasing options, which cater to their individual needs and take up as less time and effort as possible. This partnership with EasyInsurance.com.pk is yet another example of it, and we look forward to growing it further” stated Mr. Javed Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance.

“We are excited to partner with Jubilee Life Insurance – the top insurance provider in the private sector of Pakistan. I am confident that their top-notch services and thoughtfully curated plans will add a lot of value to our portfolio, providing our customer-base with the best possible solutions for their particular set of requirements,” stated Fahad Iqbal Awan, Founder & CEO,EasyInsurance.com.pk. news desk