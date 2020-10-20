PAF CONDUCTS INTERNATIONAL WHITE CANE SAFETY SEMINAR

To mark the ‘International White Cane Safety Day’ Pakistan Air Force arranged a seminar at PAF Base, Nur Khan. Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support), Pakistan Air Force attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Visually Impaired Persons with Special Needs and their parents attended the seminar; while participants from 10 Bases were also connected via live streaming. A team of experts from National Institute of Special Education (NISE), Islamabad and National Mobility & Independence Training Centre Islamabad (NM& ITC) gave presentations on various aspects of event. Practical demonstration on safe use of white cane was also given during the seminar.

Addressing the seminar the chief guest highlighted the importance of imparting training to visually impaired PSNs to make them useful members of the society. He also stressed on rehabilitation of PSNs in light of the Chief of the Air Staff vision.

Interacting with the special children and their parents, the chief guest assured them of addressing their problems, paving way for making them confident and independent individuals who could contribute in the progress of country.