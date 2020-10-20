Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar

The meeting was held at Governor House issues of national security and security of Coastal belt were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Punjab said that Armed Forces of Pakistan reflect the passion and valour of 22 crore Pakistanis.

Our enemy should not consider us weak. He further said that those who want to harm Pakistan will never succeed. Pakistani Nation extends full support to our armed forces.

Our armed forces are dutifully and successfully rendering their professional services for the Nation. The Naval Chief said that Men of armed forces of Pakistan are defending the borders, coasts, plains and mountains of the country with bravery and unwavering faith.