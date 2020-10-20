Transport dept approves Rs40 fare for Orange Line Metro Train

LAHORE: The Punjab Transport Department has notified Rs40 fare for the yet-to-be-inaugurated Orange Line Metro Train which is expected to start chugging from Oct 25.

A notification issued by the department stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5(d) of the Punjab MassTransit Authority Act 2015, the Government of Punjab is pleased to fix flat fare of Rs40 per passenger per trip [single journey] of Lahore Orange Metro Train with immediate effect.”

Last month, the provincial cabinet had approved Rs40 fare for the project, after the chief minister rejected a transport department proposal for fixing the ticket price at Rs50.

The train project is a rapid transit system under construction in Lahore. The track will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground. The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.