India stops Zimbabwe’s head coach from traveling to Pakistan

Karachi: Indian-hailed Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput has been stopped by Indian High Commission (IHC) in Harare from traveling to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan High-Commission had given clearance to former Indian batsman, however, the Indian HC didn’t allow him to travel with the team. He is currently in Harare.

However, the Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani is confident that Rajput will also be able to travel with the team to Pakistan.

“Lalchand Rajput is our coach and we are keen to send him with the team there (Pakistan). (We) will request the authorities there to facilitate his travel,” Mukuhlani is quoted as saying.

In absence of Rajput, Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo will take charge of the team for the three one-day international matches and as many Twenty20 international games against Pakistan.