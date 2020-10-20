Federal Cabinet approves second hike in drug prices in a month

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has notified the increase in prices of drugs from 22 to 35% second time in a month after approval from the Federal Cabinet.

The DRAP notification, dated October 5, 2020, approved an increase in the rates of 235 drugs ranging between 22% and 35%.

The recent spike in prices has come head over heels of up to a massive 510% increase in prices of 94 drugs only in last month, a new publication says.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum president Noor Mohammad Mahar has demanded the federal government to revise the drug prices.

The DRAP’s earlier notification, dated September 17, 2020, to grant approval of an increase in prices of 94 drugs was released two weeks back.

On the other hand, while commenting on the hike in medicine prices, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said “It is important to ensure that the prices of medicines be affordable to everyone,”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that these were the new drugs whose prices have been fixed for the first time so there is no question of increase.