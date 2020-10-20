Trump digs in on conspiracy theory over bin Laden raid

President Trump is doubling down on his decision to retweet an unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory that Osama bin Laden is still alive, a move that threatens to alienate members of the military with the election less than three weeks away.

Trump’s amplification of conspiracy theories that bin Laden’s death was faked and that a body double was killed instead comes on the heels of reports that disparaged soldiers and his suggestion that he may have contracted the coronavirus from Gold Star families.

Military observers say the president’s propensity to retweet suspect material about a military operation isn’t likely to help win back any support.

On Tuesday, Trump retweeted a post from an account linked to QAnon, a collective of online conspiracists, which has since been suspended. The tweet alleged “Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed,” Osama Bin Laden was still alive, and that the man killed in the Obama-directed raid lead by Seal Team 6 was actually a body double. Later that night, Trump retweeted a post claiming top Obama administration officials colluded to bring bin Laden from Iran to Pakistan for “Obama’s trophy kill.”

But pushing the hoax, which also attempts to undermine a major military achievement that took place when his Democratic rival was in the White House, is not sitting well with some former members of the military who previously backed Trump.

The president has denied making the comments but kept up tensions with the Pentagon by accusing Defense Department leaders of deciding to send forces into war to appease defense contractors.

Earlier this month, Trump sparked a small firestorm by suggesting he may have caught the coronavirus from Gold Star families at a Sept. 27 event at the White House.