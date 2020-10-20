WHO WILL WIN US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2020?

As the race for US Presidential Elections 2020 enters very important Phase since the November 3rd The Polls Day draws nearer, the President Donald trump’s fears increase each passing day as his fiasco on domestic as well as foreign fronts will be the sole reason for his bitter defeat in upcoming Presidential Elections as the top analysts predict given his irresponsible statements and aggressive temperament.

President Donald Trump has miserably failed to deliver the desired output in his four-year term especially his anti-Afro American tirade, incompetence and lack of seriousness regarding the alarming Covid-19 Pandemic situation that has already gobbled thousands of lives of innocent people belonging to all age groups.

Even, he was noticed making fun of the virus that it will do any harm until the situation became grim each passing day.

The death toll from pandemic has already surpassed 2 lac and millions are still infected with the covid-19 and with more causality are feared as the winter sets in America. The Infections ratio is likely to go up due to cold weather throughout the world.

Trumps’ flawed Pandemic Policies cost precious lives but he levelled serious allegations against his arch-rival China for Pandemic spread and even terming it a” Wuhan virus” crossing all the limits of sensibility to understand the gravity of the issue. His delayed response towards Pandemic made the situations even worse to the extent that it is ranked higher in lieu of Covid-19 cases per day.

It pertinent to mention here that Even he himself falls prey to the Covid-19 and was quarantined for 14 days but he came out publicly declaring victory over the Novel covid-19 Infection after Medical Practitioners declared him completely healthy.

On the other hand, the Vice president nominee for democrats, Kamala Harris may increase the chances of Joe Biden’s historical win in upcoming US Presidential Elections 2020 as she represents the Afro-American community and more importantly a lady.

This will further the support of Joe Biden from the huge Black community that is already antagonist towards Donald trump due to his racial comments as well as incidents of sheer violation of Human Rights especially the Afro-American Community.

Joe Biden extends full support to the “Black Lives Matter Initiative” and justice campaign for George Floyd who was brutally murdered by Police. He even supports the vulnerable ex-pats and the Muslim community in the USA. The Muslim community has been the most affected due to Trump’s Immigration Policies and restrictions.

Trump has played havoc with the Policies especially the foreign policy and triggering a trade war with China that prompted Trump to level serious allegations against china for spreading Virus and banning Chinese Telecom giant Huawei. He criticized the Chinese aggressive role in South Asia specially standoff with India and controlling south China sea and signing agreements with Iran.

He was heavily criticized when he cut off funding for UN Sister Organization WHO primarily dealing with World Health issues especially dealing with various diseases and viral Infection worldwide.

It was a big surprise for all who are social workers that why he stopped funding for UN Agency amid soaring Pandemic situation worldwide which seemed very insensible decision at the time of Emergency. He ended many pacts such as on environments, the nuclear deal with Iran and influenced Arab World especially Saudi Arab, UAE and Turkey to recognize Israel.

The Situation is changing each passing day as Donald Trump’s impatience during Presidential Debate against Joe Biden ruined his popularity graph as he interrupted his opponent between the responses from Democrat Candidate Joe Biden.

The Moderator of the Debate was compelled to request Donald Trump for not interrupting and letting the opponent clear his viewpoint but he repeated practice.

The Debate earned highest ranking for Joe Biden and even recent Vice President Candidates debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Mike Pence was also hot as Kamala Harris talked confidently and Openly while Mike pence despite being in Government could not devise the fair response as per the analysis and viewpoint of Political Pundits and Opinion Writers of reputed Media Houses and notable Newspapers of US and UK such as New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, The Sun, CNN, BBC and CBS report.

The Presidential Election Candidates come up with clear policies especially Joe Biden to focus on Internal and Foreign Policy, Environment, Pandemic and Rights of Black people as he chose Kamala Harris for his running mate for Vice President Slot and so far, she has proved her worth remarkably.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has wreaked havoc with the foreign Policy as American image was tarnished globally specially enmity with Iran and meddling in the affairs of the Middle East such as Palestine by influencing the Policy of “Deal of the century” which failed altogether as it was based on giving lion’ share of territory to Israel against the wishes of Palestinian People. The Palestinian people started protests against the Proposed Plan.

One Credit will certainly go to President Donald Trump that he signed a Peace Deal with the Afghan Taliban with the help of Pakistan. Pakistan was requested to bring Taliban on negotiating Table. Though the deal has been signed the chances of inter Afghan Dialogue yet to take place as India is prying in the affairs of Afghanistan over the fear of Taliban coming into Power as Taliban had threatened Delhi over Kashmir Lockdown and August 5, 2019, Unilateral move that had changed the special Status of Indian Occupied Kashmir by repealing Article 370.

The signing of UAE and Israel deal may also benefit him in elections but the opinions based on his overall performance of four years project a bleak picture thinning his chances of getting re-elected for another four years but unlike 2016 US Presidential Elections, upsets may take place due to surprise win in the swing states which always turn the direction of Graphs as Behavior of People cannot be estimated or underestimated.

At the Present, based on latest Survey results of approval rate, Democrat Joe Biden leads the Presidential race by 56% while the President Donald Trump trails at 43% mean Joe Biden enjoys the support of over 50% Americans and this lead may help Joe Biden win November 03, 2020, US Polls with thumping majority.

The tough contest is expected to take place in Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania as the Political history unfolds such battlegrounds in these states since these states may change the numbers in anybody’s favour either Biden or Donald Trump.

In addition to above swing states, a new state comes into play that is Arizona which will also turn the picture topsy turvy and may prove the prediction of various Columnists, Analysts and Observers wrong with the shocking outcome of results as they start pouring in on 3rd November and Afterwards.

There were some rumours that Trump may refuse to leave the white house if he loses or may challenge the Poll results if they went against his favour.

These are just fears and illusions as no such thing will happen, given the strong legislative system in place in the USA. Even Polls cannot be postponed with any Executive Order passed by Presidents. Even the Media Talks and legal experts rejected such claims and fears owing to strong constitutional arrangements in place.

Though a lot will depend on Presidential Debates and campaigns to consolidate maximum votes to get to White House.

The Pandemic has already frightened the public due to its fatal nature putting the US Elections on high risk but American People are well educated and they will vote for their favourite candidate either Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump.

There is one thing that will surely happen that “Black lives Matter ” campaign started after George Floyd’s Brutal killing has already paved the way for Joe Biden to win Elections since he supports equality and rejects racism and promised to legislate on Police Reforms so that such acts, in future, could be averted but unlike Asian states, any upset may steal the show on November 03, 2020, the Tuesday when US People will elect 46th President of United States of America either Joe Biden or give Trump the Second term.

The statistics, predictions, surveys and analysis, at the moment is going in Joe Biden’ favour to win US Presidential Election with landslide Victory. All countries are watching the US elections to re-align their diplomatic relations with the US if Joe Biden makes the way to white House.