Kylie Jenner reunites with Travis Scott

Almost a year after taking some “time apart,” mom and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner reunited with her rapper ex Travis Scott… at least, in the name of fashion!

On Saturday, Oct. 17, Kylie posted an Instagram slideshow featuring two photos of her in a stylish outfit, standing next to Travis, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In one photo, Travis is wearing a tan shirt. In the next, his shirt is gone.

“dress up with @matthewmwilliams,” Kylie wrote in the caption, referring to the Givenchy creative director. “@givenchyofficial this collection is wow. congrats !!! can’t wait to see more.”

Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments, “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE.” Though it’s safe to assume she meant the lux collection and not the reunion between the co-parents.

Yris Palmer, a friend of Kylie’s, joked, “okay mom and dad !!!”

Johnny Cyrus, a super fan of Kylie’s who is allegedly now also a friend of the star, seemingly suggested the duo were back together when he commented, “Power couple.”

Right now, the state of Kylie and Travis’ relationship is a bit of a mystery.

In March, a source told E! News, “Kylie’s not making anything official, but all signs point to her and Travis being together.”

“He’s over all the time and she is very happy when he’s around. She’s not interested in seeing anyone else and isn’t going out as much,” the insider added. “She’s happiest being with Travis and Stormi. They are getting along great and get so much joy out of being parents together.”

However, in September, a source told E! that the duo “aren’t together romantically and are doing their own thing.” They also “no longer share a home,” though are in touch all the time because of Stormi.

Kylie and Travis first began dating in April of 2017, after hitting it off at Coachella Arts & Music Festival. They welcomed Stormi in February of 2018. However, by October 2019, a source told E! that the pair’s “different priorities” ultimately caused them to take a break.

“It was hard for him to be coming home every night to be with the family and putting Stormi to bed,” said the source. “That’s not where he is in his life. It made Kylie insecure and anxious.”

Whether these two are just friends who share a child or are back together, one thing is obvious: They look great in Givenchy.