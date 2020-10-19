Shifa Foundation is endorsing breast cancer awareness campaign among the public under the tagline I support pink lady. The idea of supporting pink lady basically specifies the survivors of breast cancer.

The pink lady campaign was launched at the Centaurus Mall, Islamabad. Volunteers played a great role in providing awareness to the mass; telling them that breast cancer is a fatal disease and not a taboo so they should talk about it.

People showed great participation towards the breast cancer awareness; they got registered, donated for the noble cause generously, took pictures on our photobooth to support the pink lady campaign on social media and played games to win exciting prizes.

CEO Shifa International Hospital Dr. Manzoor H Qazi along with his wife Mrs. Manzoor Qazi were the guest of honor at the event. Mrs. Qazi was presented with the pink lady shield as well.

We our thankful to the Centaurus Mall, Sanso, Revive, Prime water, media, volunteers and the entire team of Shifa Foundation who made breast cancer awareness campaign a success. We hope to get added donors on board so we can help more breast cancer patients to live longer.