Pakistan Invites Indian Sikhs for for 551st Gurpurab

Lahore: Pakistan has sent invitations to Indian Sikh pilgrims ahead of the Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 551st birth anniversary.

Proof of a ‘negative’ Coronavirus test will be mandatory and after which a 5-day visa will be granted to the pilgrims.

The three-day celebrations, known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, will begin on November 27 at Nankana Sahib.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India and different parts of the world gather at the Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan’s Punjab province to mark his birth anniversary. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect festivities this year.

The country’s Waqf board and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have also sent regular invitations and itineraries to various other Sikh societies including the Shiromani Committee of India, inviting them to the festivities.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Sikhs will be allowed to stay in Pakistan only for a limited period of time, without any extensions.

However, as per bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan, 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims will be allowed entry into Pakistan, specifically for the Gurdwara celebrations.

However, the pilgrims will be restricted to Nankana Sahib only, unlike before when they were provided with an option of a 10-day vista to visit multiple gurdwaras in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hasan Abdal, Kartarpura, Rohri Sahib and Farooqabad.

For the first time, the pilgrims will also not have the option to stay or shop in Lahore.

“Indian pilgrims will be welcomed at the Wagah border on November 27, from where they will be shuttled to Nankana Sahib through a special bus service,” said Sawant Singh.