Police was pressurised to arrest Captain (retd) Safdar: PMLN

Police were put under “extreme pressure” to arrest Captain Safdar, Maryam Nawaz’s Spokesperson and senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair said, quoting Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Police on Monday arrested former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law captain Safdar from his hotel room in Karachi.

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar,” Maryam said via tweet.

The PML-N leader was taken into custody after he was booked in a case pertaining to the violation of the sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar where a day earlier he had chanted the slogan “vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)” and urged people to join him.

Party workers and supporters had responded to Safdar’s call and chanted along for an extended period of time as Maryam Nawaz and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb looked on.