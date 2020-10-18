Hafeez Center fire still not put out after 13 hours

Firefighters are still trying to put out the Hafeez Center blaze that started around 6 in the morning today and engulfed the city’s technology hub.

Reportedly, more than 15 vehicles and over 40 fire fighters working to contain the massive fire that has destroyed the entire plaza.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz informed that workers from Rescue 1122 and fire department are present at the site and are working on putting out the fire, and a major part of the blaze is now under control.

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman has ordered an inquiry report on the incident within 24 hours.

According to CCPO Lahore, 25 people have been rescued from the building and fortunately no casualities have been reported.