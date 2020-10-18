Karachi gang involved in porn website busted by FIA

KARACHI: The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has discovered a network operating an international pornographic website from Karachi. One suspect held.

The cybercrime deterrence authority of FIA in its swift action on the identification of ARY News program Sar e Aam raided a house in Gulshan e Iqbal Town of Karachi’s East district and detained the group allegedly involved in running the immoral website.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the app was brought to their attention after one of its female workers complained to the agency about it, following which one of the suspects, Fazal Qadir, was arrested while the agency was also on the hunt for the app’s owner, Ramsha, and another female who was functioning as the third partner.