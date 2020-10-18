Maryam Nawaz arrives in Karachi for Opposition’s second power show

The 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold its second power show today in Karachi, hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as it commemorates the 13th anniversary of the Karsaz blasts, today’s event will be held at the Bagh-i-Jinnah – a venue that has stood witness to many a political events of the port city, and the ensuing promises of change.

Besides being addressed by the top PPP leadership, the jalsa will also be attended and addressed by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. Other political party leaders that are a part of the grand democratic alliance are also expected to attend today’s event.

The venue of the public meeting is Bagh-e-Jinnah, which is a vast ground next to Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, that is quite often used by the political parties to hold big public gatherings.