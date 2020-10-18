Saboor reveals Sajal stole plenty of her clothes

Pakistani actress Saboor Ali has disclosed that her sister Sajal Ali, who got married to Ahad Raza Mir earlier this year, had stolen plenty of her clothes.

This she disclosed after Sajal Ali revealed that she has stolen all the hoodies of her husband Ahad Raza Mir.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling mirror selfie sporting a black hoodie.

While tagging Ahad, Sajal wrote in the caption, “I stole all your hoodies.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after the actress shared it.

Commenting on the post, Sajal’s sister Saboor Ali also disclosed that her sibling had also stolen plenty of her clothes too.

She commented on Sajal’s post, “You’ve stolen plenty of my clothes too.”

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi.