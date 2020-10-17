Textile exports up 2.92% to $3.4bn in Q1; 11.30% in September

The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 2.92 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at $3469.585 million in July-September (2020-21) against the exports of $3371.376 million in July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 2.92 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that contributed in positive trade growth included knitwear, exports of which increased from $779.293 million last year to $860.758 million during the current year, showing growth of 10.46 percent.

Likewise, exports of bed wear increased by 8.40 percent by growing from $601.024 to $651.487 while the exports of tents, canvas and tarplin grew by 78.71 percent, from $15.771 to $28.184, the PBS data revealed.

The readymade garments’ exports were recorded at $701.442 million during the current year against the exports of $666.157 million last year, showing an increase of 5.24 percent while exports of madeup articles (excluding towels and bead-wear) increased by 16.58 percent from $148.050 million to $172.604 million.

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed negative growth in traded included raw cotton, exports of which declined by 97.50 percent, from $10.826 million to $0.271 million while the exports of cotton yarn decreased by 42.65 percent, from $297.237 to $170.475.

Exports of cotton cloth also decreased by 8.49 percent, from $499.390 million to $457.060, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 22.77 percent, from $7.230 million to $0.931 million, art silk and synthetic textile by 2.93 percent from $77.894 million to $75.615 million whereas the exports of cotton (carded or combed) witnessed 100 percent decline during the period under review.