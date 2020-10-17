Poultry prices not to rise in coming winters

The prices of eggs and chickens will not increase further in winter, said the Pakistan Poultry Association, adding that over 5 million chicks died due to coronavirus and rains. As per details, Pakistan Poultry Association has announced that eggs and poultry will no longer be inflated. According to spokesman Maroof Siddiqui, five million chicks died due to coronavirus and rains due to which the gap between supply and demand increased that led to a price hike. An increase in poultry and egg production next month is expected that will either reduce or stabilize prices. He said that the Poultry Association had not approached the government to increase the prices.