In-form Calvert-Lewin earns Everton 2-2 draw with Liverpool

LIVERPOOL: With a leap reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the fifth straight Premier League game to earn Everton a 2-2 draw from a typically frenetic Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday and cement his status as the hottest striker in English soccer.

Liverpool extended its decade-long unbeaten run in the derby but was denied a victory at an empty Goodison Park when Calvert-Lewin rose high to power a header into the bottom corner from Lucas Digne´s left-wing cross in the 81st minute.

The striker´s 10th goal in seven games for Everton in all competitions ensured the team will stay top of the league for another week, though the leaders dropped points for the first time this campaign in a match they ended with 10 men after Richarlison´s 90th-minute red card for fouling Thiago Alcantara.

There was still time for Jordan Henderson to turn the ball into the net, seemingly handing the champions a victory, but the goal in the second minute of stoppage time was ruled out for the narrowest of offside calls against Sadio Mané by the VAR.

“It´s frustrating but, in terms of the bigger picture, we got a point, we take it and we keep building,” said Calvert-Lewin, who also scored on his England debut last week. “We want to keep that unbeaten run going.” Liverpool hasn´t lost to its neighbor since 2010, and that undefeated streak was extended to 23 games in all competitions. Still, Jurgen Klopp´s side was handed a real test from Everton, which justified its surprise position at the top of the league by twice coming from behind.

Mané gave Liverpool a third-minute lead, only for Michael Keane to equalize from a corner in the 20th – soon after the visitors had lost commanding center back Virgil van Dijk to a right knee injury.

Mohamed Salah looked like earning Liverpool the win by lashing home a low, first-time shot in the 72nd minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold´s cross from the right was only partially cleared.