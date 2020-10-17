A mutual agreement has been made between Pakistani Stores and Telemart.pk. The former is one of the biggest companies that provide a data-driven online experience in Pakistan. The latter is also a leading e-commerce platform. Together, they hope to encourage and cultivate the data-driven approach in the e-commerce industry.

This is a major step forward, and a win for both the companies and consumers as well. Telemart is one of the more popular online retail sites in Pakistan. Their partnership with Pakistani Stores will benefit consumers greatly. The general public will have access to better pricing, exclusive discounts, and a friendly/more personalized shopping experience.

Fortunately, the end-goal aligns with both Telemart and Pakistani Stores. They want users to seamlessly find the products they need, and that too at the best possible prices. All of that, from reliable websites. As most people are aware, Telemart isn’t the only online retailer in the game. However, having access to data and market insight from Pakistani Stores will provide an opportunity for Telemart to focus on the best possible customer experience.

Pakistan has a huge young internet userbase. We have reached approximately 38% broadband penetration along with 84.4 million 3G/4G connections. Unfortunately, less than one percent of retail sales are processed online. On the bright side, this shows massive potential for growth. Our neighbors are doing much better with online retail sales. That doesn’t mean we can’t catch up, eventually.

About Pakistani Stores:

Pakistani Stores is a revolutionary site that contributes and powers 3% of the e-commerce traffic in Pakistan. They have a database of over 4 million products, from hundreds of reliable online stores. They aim to make the online shopping experience more user-friendly for the average person. To put it briefly, they are the leading price comparison and generation engine in Pakistan.

Their insights, traction, analysis, and data all are invaluable to the eventual growth of online stores and sellers.

About Telemart.pk:

When it comes to the best e-commerce stores in Pakistan, the name Telemart springs to mind. They have a catalog of over 150,000 products on the websites. Of course, some of these are among a couple of local brands so they can have a wider multi-channel approach. Most people are aware of their massive online presence, and they have physical stores in 7 cities as well.