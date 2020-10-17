Gohar Ejaz to lead APTMA’S effort on cotton revival

Keeping in view of $36 billion loss to the country due to low cotton production in 10 years, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), with launching efforts for reviving cotton production.

Gohar Ejaz has accepted a lead role in efforts to revive this essential crop. Earlier, he had played a key role in enhancing cotton production in 2003 with the then minister Razzak Dawood. Their efforts led to all-time high production of 14.2 million bales which unfortunately this year is expected to record a 21-year low of 7.5 million bales.

When contacted, Ejaz said once considered the lifeline of Pakistan, cotton didn’t receive its due share in the past decade, landing the cotton sector in a severe crisis. “Pakistan’s textile industry thrives on cotton production which has declined from 15 million bales, causing losses of almost $36 billion in over the last decade,” he added. Decline in cotton production has sent shock waves to various industries, especially textile, across Pakistan and the country is losing $2 billion directly and at least $8 billion per annum.

