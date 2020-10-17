Duchess Kate and Prince William reunite with students they visited in Pakistan for a game of Pictionary

Prince William and Duchess Kate reunited virtually with pupils and staff from the SOS Children’s Village and Islamabad Model College for Girls that they had visited during their royal tour of Pakistan in 2019.

During a video call released on Oct. 16, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the schools, and they got to play a fun game of Pictionary with the students!

William and Kate were tasked with guessing what the children were drawing.

“I’m very glad you guys are drawing and we’re not having to draw,” admitted William.

“I am getting closer and closer to the camera,” he joked as he tried to figure out what one girl was sketching.

He soon realized it was a cricket match.

They also spoke to the school staff and children, many of whom they met last October. William was shown a picture that a little boy called Ahmad Ghani had drawn of himself and the Prince playing cricket together.

The duo was also shown friendship bracelets made by a little girl called Minahil Kabeer. The Duchess thanked her for the gift saying, “Thank you! We kept our friendship bracelets very safe, so thank you for those. They’re a lovely reminder of our visit when we came to see you.” Minahil then asked how the three Royal grand-children are doing and Kate replied, “They’re so well. Thank you for asking.”