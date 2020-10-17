India claims to have developed a ‘dung chip’ that protects from mobile radiation

An animal company in India claims that a chip made from cow dung can protect a person from the dangerous radiation emitted from mobile phones.

According to a foreign news agency, a chip made from cow dung has been developed by a government agency promoting cow protection and cow dung products in India.

It is further suggested that more than 500 gaushalas produce such anti-radiation chips, which cost between Rs. 50 and Rs. 100. The aim is to make the concept popular so that is it adapted more.

It is suggested that the chip is anti-radiation and will help users stay protected from the harmful radiation, thus, staying away from diseases. As per a tweet by ANI, Kathiria, stated, “Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation… It’s scientifically proven…This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It’ll be a safeguard against diseases.”

In addition to this, Vallabhbhai Kathiria requested people to avoid Chinese Diyas and choose the Indian ones to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ viisons.