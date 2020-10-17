Takeaways from the Town Halls

In Philadelphia ABC held a town hall for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden where he explained his plans on Covid-19 and taxes.

In the event Biden was giving detailed answers to the questions and really helped clear misunderstandings regarding his campaign.

Though he (again) dodged that question about the Supreme Court. When asked about court packing, Biden said he was “not a fan” of court-packing, but ultimately him changing his mind “depends on how this turns out”. (The election) He added, “If I answer the question directly, then all the focus will be on, what’s Biden going to do if he wins, instead of if it is appropriate what is going on now,”.

ABC

At another point, he was asked about the Police system in America where he once again went against Defund the Police saying that, “We shouldn’t be defunding cops.” Further, he said, “We should be mandating the things that we should be doing within police departments and make sure there’s total transparency.”

On the issue of a vaccine, openness to vaccine mandate but the details are dim.

“It depends on the state of the nature of the vaccine, when it comes out, how it’s distributed,” Biden said.

“How could you enforce that?” Stephanopoulos of ABC followed up.

“Well, you couldn’t,” Biden said. “That’s the problem.”

He also said that he will attend next Thursday’s debate and said about Attendees` mask mandate, “I think they’re gonna not let happen what happened last time,” Biden said. “They’re going to demand that it’s safe.” In the first debate, many of Trump’s guests refused to wear masks inside the venue.

Overall, it was an informative event, unlike Trump`s Town Hall where a voter flattered Trump by saying to him: “You’re so handsome when you smile”.

The Trump Town Hall on NBC w as quite different. The President spent most of his time debating the host, Savannah Guthrie who gave Trump one of the toughest questions he has faced as president such as those about covid-19 deaths and his taxes.

The President said he ‘probably’ owes money to foreign bank or entity which seemed to confirm at least some of the details of the New York Times’ reporting on his taxes. He also described the $421 million he reportedly owes as a “tiny percentage” of his worth and saying the $750 was a “filing fee.”

Trump said he didn’t “owe Russia money. I owe a very, very small … it’s called mortgages”

Trump couldn’t give a more specific answer to protect people with preexisting conditions if a court case would strike down the Affordable Care Act if successful.

“We will always protect people with preexisting conditions,” Trump said.

Although, till now he has not released his own plans.

“I’ve denounced white supremacy for years.”, when he was asked about the matter. “Why didn’t you ask Joe Biden why he doesn’t denounce antifa?” Trump asked, trying to distract people from the issue at hand.

Trump also refused to accept that mail-in-ballots aren’t corrupt. Trump said that there is widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

“How can you say that? You do read newspapers? You do watch the news?” Trump asked.

Trump also would not say whether he was tested day of debate with Biden.

Trump said he “felt fantastically” on the night of the debate but could not remember if he had been tested before it, which is impossible.

Leader Schumer, said he agreed with Joe Biden. ” Character. Compassion. Decency.

They’re all on the ballot in November.

@JoeBiden is right. We have to vote.

For @JoeBiden. For @KamalaHarris. To #FlipTheSenate.Make a plan. Vote.”, he said on Twitter.

Senator Warren retweeted Former VP Biden’s tweet saying ” I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I’m going to be an American president.”

In short, this was a loss for the American People who got little to no information about a contrast in each view, as they were forced to choose between ABC and NBC at prime time.