‘Bigg Boss 14’ — Hina Khan shares a heartwarming story of how her parents first met!

Toofani ‘Bigg Boss 14’ senior Hina Khan was recently seen sharing a heartwarming story of how her parents first met before marriage, with co- seniors Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house.

In one of the show videos on Voot, Hina can be seen talking about how her mother and father ended up meeting and getting introduced. She revealed her father would go to the same farm as her mother, in the mornings to get milk, and then how their meetings progressed from there!

Known to be very close to her parents, Hina has always considered them to not only be her mentors and biggest inspiration in life but also considers their love for each other to be priceless, timeless and one which inspires her in many ways.