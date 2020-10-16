On wedding anniversary, Kareena wishes Saif Ali Khan with an adorable love note!

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

On celebrating 8 years of bliss together, Bebo took to Instagram and posted an adorable love note along with a heartwarming photo of the duo.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu’

Kareena Kapoor wrote: Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond.

Her cutesy love story is simply goals!

Several celeb friends commented on her post. From cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, BFF Amrita Arora to Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza – everyone wished Bebo and Saifu on their wedding anniversary.

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 21, 2016. The couple announced Kareena’s second pregnancy earlier this year. Happy anniversary you guys!