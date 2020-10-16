Kumar Sanu tests corona positive

Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

His team announced it on singer’s official Facebook page, after which several of his fans took to the social media handle and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Kumar Sanu’s team wrote: Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS

After the news of him testing COVID-19 positive flooded the internet, Kumar Sanu has become a top trend on Twitter with many of his well-wishers praying for his good health.

Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently seen as a participant inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house.