Teacher beheaded over blasphemy in Paris suburb

In a religiously motivated attack on Friday, a middle school teacher was killed in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, a suburban area in north-west of Paris.

According to police reports, a man attacked a teacher and slit his throat in the middle of the street for committing ‘blasphemy’.

The suspected attacker was spotted by a police patrol while carrying a knife a short distance from the scene of the attack, and was shot dead.

A police source stated that the teacher had shared caricatures of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) during a lesson about ‘freedom of expression’.

Reportedly, a photo of the victim’s severed head was shared on Twitter by the attacker right before he himself got killed by the cops.