Google launches new features to help locate nearest voting locations

Alphabet’s Google said on Friday it was introducing new features across its search engine, Maps, and voice assistant to help voters in the United States find their nearest voting locations.

Details on in-person voting or returning mail-in ballots can be found under searches with “early voting locations” or “ballot drop boxes near me,” Google said in a blog post, adding the data was pulled from a joint project between state election officials and non-partisan, non-profit civic group Democracy Works.

Google said its voice assistant would also share details on where to vote nearby if prompted with the question, while Google Maps would provide directions and voting hours for the locations.

Facebook has also launched a ‘Voting Information Center’ for the 2020 US elections to help voters easily navigate the poll process.

The hub will connect Facebook and Instagram users to accurate and easy-to-find information about voting wherever they live and help them hold their elected officials accountable.

The company is also offering free ad credits to US state election authorities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to help them recruit poll workers.