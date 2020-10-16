Pakistan successfully raised Kashmir issue at international forum: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam on Friday said that the Pakistan has successfully raised Kashmir issue at various international forums to solve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.

“The international community has endorsed Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir is not a unilateral issue. No doubt, it’s a diplomatic victory of Pakistan,” he said while talking to a private tv channel.

He said that the peace process in South Asia could not be possible without Pak-India dialogues on Kashmir dispute under the charter of UN resolutions.

“Kashmir dialogue would not be succeeded without participation of Kashmiris,” he said.

The people of Kashmir have been rendering matchless sacrifices for their right of self determination for the last seven decades, he added.

He said the Indian troops are committing the worst atrocities in IIOJK and blinding the Kashmiri people through pallet guns and other lethal weapons, while pursuing the agenda of hegemony and expansionism in the region.

Over the recent China-India tensions, he said that India has faced a severe embarrassment in the recent standoff between China and India at LAC.