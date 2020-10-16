First covid19 ‘re-infection’ death reported in Pakistan

68-year-old Rashid Rabbani, who was a senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party passed away after fighting for life at the Ziauddin Hospital Karachi. Rabbani was diagnosed with coronavirus for the second time but this time due to complications of the disease, he could not survive.

Earlier in May 2020, Rashid Rabbani had tested positive for covid19, but he remained asymptomatic and recovered in a few days. However, in another test, covid19 antibodies were not found in his body, at which doctors advised him to follow SOPs and take necessary safety measures.

Rabbani contracted the virus again, and was taken to Ziauddin Hospital last week in a critical condition. His lungs had been severely damaged and he could not breathe, so he was shifted to the ventilator. He struggled for life on the ventilator for a week and passed away on Thursday.

With new cases and re-infection, a surge in coronavirus spread is seen across the world, situation in Pakistan is not much different either. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has recently warned Pakistani citizens to take the virus seriously so the government is not forced to take restrictive actions that have negative effects on people’s livelihoods.

As coronavirus cases are rising in Karachi, several cases of re-infection have also been reported at Aga Khan University Hospital and Dow University of Health Sciences. While some re-infected patients have severe symptoms this time and a few even required life-support, no deaths had been reported in re-infection cases before Rashid Rabbani passed away.