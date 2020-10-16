Dollar slips to Rs162.86; reserves fall by $336m

Pakistani rupee continued gaining strength against the US dollar in the interbank and gained 62 paisas on Thursday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs163.48 and closed at Rs162.86. Pakistani rupee has gained Re0.98 against the US dollar during the last four days. Meanwhile, the liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country have declined by $336 million to $19.015 billion by week ended on October 09, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $19.351 billion by week ended October 02, 2020. The official reserves of SBP fell by $357 million to $11.798 billion by week ended October 09, 2020 as against $7.196 billion a week ago.