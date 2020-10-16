‘NAB Versus Human Rights’ is one sided article: NAB officials

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has out rightly rejected a baseless and concocted article published by Daily Dawn on Thursday (October 15th edition) and condemned the publishing of one sided article sans getting NAB’s version is the worst example of journalistic dishonesty which is lamentable.

The article title ‘NAB Versus Human Rights’ blamed the bureau for commiting gross human rights violations.

NAB in a statement said that the Daily Dawn was founded by father of the nation Quaid –e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who declared nepotism and corruption as a curse.

The publication of an article without verifying the facts and proper research by a media house is tantamount to breaching journalistic ethics and violating prevalent laws which demands seeking the official version of that institution against whom the article is being published before publishing such contrary to the facts contents.

NAB has time and again conveyed Dawn verbally and in writing that the official version of NAB should be sought before publishing any news/article or Editorial against it and lopsided propaganda should be avoided but alas Dawn did not pay heed and continued one sided propaganda against the national institution.

Dawn had already sought its apologies for publishing a false news against on June 18, 2015. It published NAB’s clarification of Feb 23, 2016 at editorial page on Feb 25, 2016 in Letter to Editor which was against the principals of law and justice as the newspaper has to publish clarification at the same magnitude on the same page but Dawn did not care and deliberately tried to suppress the version of NAB as well as to tarnish the image of NAB.

NAB is a reputed anti corruption institution which is mandated to eradicate corruption and recover the looted amount from the culprit elements as per law. Since inception, NAB has so far recovered record Rs 466 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited into national exchequer. The conviction ratio of NAB is 68.8 percent. The performance of bureau has been acknowledged by reputed national and international organisations like Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and MISHAL Pakistan,. Gillani survey has declared that 59 percent people trust upon NAB.

NAB is a focal institute under United Nations Convention against corruption (UNCAC). The excellent performance of NAB was an honour for Pakistan. NAB is chairman of SAARC anti corruption forum.

The anti corruption strategy of NAB has been lauded by SAARC countries.Due to this reason, NAB is the first chairman of Saarc Anti Corruption Forum. NAB is the only instituted in the world having distinction of signing MoU with China for eradication of corruption. The MoU has been signed for ensuring transparency in CPEC projects being completed in Pakistan.

There are 1230 corruption reference having accumulated corruption volume of Rs 943 billion are under trial in various accountability courts of the country.

NAB strictly condemns The article of IA Rehman ‘NAB Versus Human Rights’ as NAB is a human friendly institution. Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal immediately after assumption of the responsibilities had issued strict directions of respecting the people coming to NAB and under trial accused persons as per law.

NAB officers have only affiliation with the state. Chairman NAB directed all the officers to perform their duties in accordance with law and constitution and protecting the rights of accused persons. These instructions had been published in country’s leading English and urdu newspapers including Dawn. Such instructions are still being followed strictly in letter and spirit. NAB has categorically clarified that no person has died in its custody.

NAB ensures medical checkup of all arrested suspects and strictly follow the instructions of doctors as per law. Mian Javed was not in NAB custody. He died in Camp Jail, Lahore during judicial remand.

The news published is totally baseless and far from reality. It may be clarified that Mian Javed was not a professor but the owner of an illegal campus. He was misusing the name of Sargodha university.

The Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University had lodged complaint against Mian Javed alleging that Mian Javed was running Sargodha University campus illegally in Lahore. He received hundreds of rupee fee from poor students and made false promise of awarding degree but never awarded them degrees.