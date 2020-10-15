15 killed in a convoy attack in Ormara, Balochistan

At least 15 people have been martyred in Ormara area of Makran, Balochistan after unidentified militants ambushed Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) convoy traveling from Gwadar to Karachi.

The dead include seven OGDCL guards and eight FC personnel accompanying the convoy. Dead bodies have been shifted to a nearby naval base, while the injured are being treated at a hospital.

According to reports, Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS), an alliance of Baloch armed groups, has claimed the responsibility for the attack.