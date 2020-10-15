PRESIDENT OF PAKISTAN HONOURS NAVAL CHIEF WITH NISHAN-E-IMTIAZ (MILITARY)

Islamabad: The President of Pakistan has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, during an impressive ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

The Military Award has been conferred upon the Naval Chief in recognition of his exceptionally commendable performance and selfless devotion to the maritime defence of the country. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) in all his professional pursuits has exhibited dynamic leadership, impeccable moral strength, exemplary professional competence and remarkable sense of commitment while serving Pakistan Navy. During his outstanding service the Admiral has profoundly contributed in the development of Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. The officer undertook initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy. In recognition of his outstanding performance during training, the Admiral was awarded CJCSC Gold Medal and the coveted Sword of Honour. During his distinguished career, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) attained vast experience of both Command and Staff appointments.

Command appointments of the Admiral include Command of two Type 21 ships

PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab Lahore, Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi. His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation), Director General Naval Intelligence and Chief of Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral also holds Master’s Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

In recognition of his meritorious services, beside the latest conferment of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), the Admiral is also a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat. Furthermore, during Tsunami in 2004 he spearheaded relief operations off Maldives which led to saving precious human lives, for which the Admiral was awarded the Medal ‘Chevalier’ (Knight) by the Government of France.

Federal Ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Air Staff, senior officers of the armed forces and high ranking officials attended the coveted investiture ceremony.