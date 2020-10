LISBON: Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is self isolating away from his international team-mates at the Portuguese FA’s (FPF) ‘Football City’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 35-year-old is asymptomatic and in good health, according to an FPF statement.

No one else from the Portuguese national team – managed by Fernando Santos – has so far tested positive.

Portugal play Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday (October 14) and drew with France on Sunday (October 11).