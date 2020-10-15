Day 2 of the Hearings on the Senate Judiciary committee

The second day of the Committee hearings for the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett was held yesterday. Judge Amy Barrett was asked question in 30 minute sessions by each Senator on the committee. It lasted a total of 11 hours starting at 9 AM.

The GOP Senators mostly made their case against the other side of the isle and asked little to no questions.

Trump said, a few weeks ago, that he thought the election would “end up in the Supreme Court,” And when asked whether she would recuse herself from a potential case by Sen. Leahy, she said, “I commit to you to fully and faithfully applying the law of recusal, and part of that law is to consider any appearance questions,”, “I will apply the factors that other justices have before me in determining whether the circumstances require my recusal or not, but I can’t offer a legal conclusion right now about the outcome of the decision I would reach.” Basically, no.

Judge Barrett also added that she was not hostile to the ACA, despite her comments on Chief Justice John Roberts` decision saying that he “pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute.”

Senator Feinstein constantly pushed her on many issues after which the Senator noted that it was “distressing not to get a straight answer” from Judge Barrett.

After the hearing Sen. Klobuchar tweeted, “Today Judge Coney Barrett would not say whether voter intimidation is illegal. Just to be clear: voter intimidation IS illegal. It’s explicitly outlawed (in 18 USC 594 to be exact).”

During the hearing Sen. Whitehouse took the opportunity to talk about ‘dark money’ influence on Judiciary. He didn’t ask her questions and wanted to make sure she and the American People had to listen to what he had to say about the influence. While Senators like Sen. Cruz talked about his own thinking of law and later asked her about how many languages she knew and this: “How about music, do you play any instruments?”. So ridiculousness beyond imagination and the irrelevance of the questions further highlighted the insignificance of them.

Sen. Warren, the vice chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus reacted to it by writing, “If this feels personal, that’s because it is. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a personal hero for me and for millions of other women. The most fitting tribute to her is to stop Donald Trump and Senate Republicans from stealing her Supreme Court seat.”

Now many any lists suggest that she would be a great judge and would not be in favour of Donald Trump in any potential election case at the SCOTUS. I will not weigh in on the possibility of that. However, I will say this; the GOP is in a tough position. By appointing her, they leave open the opportunity of adding more justices to the court if Joe Biden becomes President. Some have also suggested that nothing is in their way. That is absolutely ridiculous, especially as impeachment is a tool for these kinds of hypocritical purposes.

The point is, no matter the party, the nominee is impressive to all. But, it’s her choices that matter most.