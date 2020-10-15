EZBike Introduces the First Electric Bike Riding Service in Pakistan

Roomer Technologies, an Islamabad-based startup, in collaboration with Jazz XLR8, has introduced a unique electric bike riding service called ‘ezBike’ in Pakistan.

Initially, the ‘ezBike‘service has been introduced in the capital Islamabad and in the initial phase, a trial service of electric bike riding has been started. The ezBike was inaugurated on October 14 and its trial began in Islamabad on October 15.

The inaugural ceremony of ezbike was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Technology (IT) and Telecom Aminul Haque, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and senior officials of the government technology sector.

The service has started a pilot project in Islamabad. The bikes will be available at metro stations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. ezBike charges will be Rs.5 per minute which will be payable with QR Scan. Currently operating in twin cities with 60 bikes, the operations of ezBike will be expanded to other cities next year.

Earlier, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced that he will soon introduce three-wheeler cars for women.

Talking on Hum News morning show ‘Sabh Se Aage’ in September, he said that electric cars will start running in Islamabad very soon.

Three-wheelers would be available in lively colours like red and yellow, and would have the air-conditioner, Wifi and GPS faciliti