Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman welcomed delegation of UNESCO at town Hall

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division and Administrator MCL, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman today welcomed a delegation of UNESCO at town Hall. Director of UNESCO Patricia Mcphillis led the delegation comprising of consultant and representative of the Pakistan Chapter.

It is pertinent to mention here that UNESCO, last year has recognized Lahore as the city of literature. She expressed that UNESCO had declared Lahore a city of Literature and included that in the UNESCO world list of cities of literature, and Lahore was really a city of gardens, food, literature, poets, and literary activities. She said that the purpose to meet Administrator of Lahore was to share the plan to boost Lahore’s literary and cultural activities. She said she was really impressed by the facade of the town Hall building and other historic buildings of Lahore.

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said that Lahore is a fertile land of literature and he would go a long way to patronize literary activities. He said that every literary activity in Lahore would be held under the banner of the City Of Literature. CCO MCL Shokat Ali, Additional Commissioner Aman Anwer Qidvai, and other officers were also present in the meeting.