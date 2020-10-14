Pakistan Army achieves third consecutive victory in int’l military exercise at Sandhurst

Pakistan Army has kept its tradition to bring pride and honour to motherland as it won international military drill competition, for the third time, known as Pace Sticking Competition held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) represented Pakistan Army in the exercise, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

“This is 3rd consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition,” he added.

In his message of felicitation, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Moazzam Ahmad Khan commended Pakistan Team’s dedication and spirit to take on the challenge.

He said the Pakistan Team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces.

Pace Sticking Competition is being held in the UK since 1928 with its history linked to the Royal Regiment of Artillery, the statement said.