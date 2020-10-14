PCMEA demands freight subsidy on carpet export

Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Riaz Ahmed on Tuesday demanded freight subsidy from the government on carpet export to meet the challenges at international markets. Presiding over a review meeting after taking charge as vice chairman, Riaz Ahmed further said they sent proposals to the government for taking necessary steps to promote Pakistan handmade world class carpets in 14 different countries.

On this occasion, Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Saeed Khan, Major (R) Akhter Nazir, Ijazur Rehman, Malik Akbar, Daniyal Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan and others were also present. Riaz Ahmed said an international carpet exhibition would not be held as per schedule in September due to a coronavirus pandemic; however, he said they are thinking on the line of arranging virtual exhibitions and in this regard, they would call a meeting for consultation.

They also deliberated on the issues being faced by the local carpet industry and seeking solutions for their issues. Riaz Ahmed said Trade Development Authority Pakistan had lifted the condition of five years for participation in international exhibition and a formal letter will be dispatched to all in this regard.

The SVC PCMEA also demanded the government to take proper action for the solution of the issues being faced by the exporters. He said the government has assured them that the government would follow the decided formula of 80/20 besides bearing the expenditures of those products which would not be sold at international exhibitions.

Riaz Ahmed further said they would soon meet with the concerned officials of the Trade ministry and Trade Development Authority and apprise them of their problems.