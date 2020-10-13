The first day of the Senate hearings on the Judiciary Committee

The hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett`s Supreme Court Confirmation officially kicked off yesterday. It was held by the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. The hearings started by opening statements by all Senators on the Committee and Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is serving as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and was confirmed to the position in 2017. She was nominated by President Trump and is known to have Catholic views. However, the Judge is criticised by Senate Democrats as a weapon to Obamacare and other such issues opposed by Republicans. Sen. Hirono said that Judge Barrett’s religion is ‘irrelevant’. Other Senate Democrats also made their case against her views and have often cited her view on the ACA case saying that Chief Justice John Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning in order to save it.

The hearing started with Chairman Graham`s opening statement. “There’s nothing unconstitutional about this process. This is a vacancy that’s occurred through a tragic loss of a great woman, and we’re going to fill that vacancy with another great woman.” he said.

The Ranking Member, Senator Dianne Feinstein said that Democrats “will examine the consequences if, and that’s a big if, Republicans succeed in rushing this nomination through the Senate before the next President takes office.”

Other members also made their opening statements. Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, said that the GOP took advantage of this time and did not plan the hearing according to health standards.

She added that this was an opportunity taken by Senate Republicans to destroy the ACA. She said, “Republicans finally realized that the Affordable Care Act is too popular to repeal in Congress, so now they are trying to bypass the will of voters and have the Supreme Court do their dirty work.”

At about 2 PM ET, Judge Barrett started her remarks in which she added about Justice Ginsburg that, “I will be forever grateful for the path she marked”.

She further added that, “I would like to thank the many Americans from all walks of life who have reached out with messages of support over the course of my nomination. I believe in the power of prayer, and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me. I look forward to answering the Committee’s questions over the coming days. And if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, I pledge to faithfully and impartially discharge my duties to the American people as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”

Reactions:

So, many reactions came to this hearing.

Senator Elizabeth Warren added on Twitter that, “If today’s Supreme Court hearings to steal a Supreme Court seat make you furious, get in the fight and make your voice heard. The power isn’t just in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room right now – the power is with you.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a member of that committee added, “I think this hearing is a sham. I think it shows real messed up priorities from this Republican Party. But I am here anyway to do a job. To tell the truth.”

Senator Harris criticised the hearing saying, “Three years ago today, Trump signed an executive order undercutting the Affordable Care Act.

Today, he’s in court trying to get rid of the ACA and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions—and rushing through a Supreme Court justice who will help ensure that.”

Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader said about the hearing, “A vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to rip away health care for millions and end protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions in the middle the COVID pandemic. Democrats are fighting for Americans’ health care.”

Then, there was Senator Hirono, also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said that, “When serious illness hits unexpectedly, having health insurance and access to care can save your life. The ACA has provided that peace of mind.